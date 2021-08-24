Black River Falls Man Commits Suicide During Traffic Stop

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man from Black River Falls committed suicide during a traffic stop Saturday night. A deputy pulled Robert R. Goodbear over for speeding, driving without headlights, and failing to stop at a stop sign in the town of Brockway at about 10:00 p-m. The deputy says they were waiting for a second deputy to conduct a roadside sobriety test when Goodbear got out of his vehicle holding a gun. He shot himself while walking toward the deputy, then died Sunday in a hospital.

