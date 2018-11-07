Black River Falls Man Arrested after Fight in Town of Lemonweir  

A Black River Falls man is facing charges of Substantial Battery and Disorderly Conduct both repeat offenses. Juneau County authorities arrived to a Town of Lemonweir residence on November 2nd for a physical altercation. Juneau County authorities witnessed a male bleeding profusely from his face and head. Deputies called for an ambulance and the man was transported to the UW Hospital to treat the injuries. The victim did tell authorities he was attacked by 20 year old Darius White. Authorities searched the area and finally were able to locate White. White immediately turned himself in and said he wanted an attorney. The victim received a broken nose with other injuries.

Source: WRJC.com





