Black pastors address Trump at Kenosha round table event

Husband and wife pastors, James and Sharon Ward of Skokie, Illinois, were the Black participants present for President Donald Trump’s round table discussion in Kenosha on Tuesday. The Wards said they are pastors to Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer, […]

