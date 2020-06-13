Black-owned businesses welcome support, Green Bay Popeye's construction slated to begin: Stories you loved
Black-owned businesses welcome support, Green Bay Popeye's construction slated to begin:...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2020 at 12:29 PM
WPVGA Planning Golf Outing on July 24
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association's Associate Division is holding its 20th annual Golf Outing & Barbeque next month in Wisconsin Rapids.
Forecast Projects Lower State Winter Wheat Crop
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
Winter wheat production in the Badger State is forecast at 9.
Abigail Martin Reflects Back on Her Year as 'Alice'
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
The recent state at home order may have affected her travel schedule, but it didn't stop Abigail Martin from spreading the important information about Wisconsin agriculture to others.
UW-River Falls Online Agriculture Invitational Was a Success
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
The online alternative to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls' annual Ag Technology Contest had good participation.
Wisconsin Maple Syrup Output Fell in 2020, But Yields Were Up
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
Following a banner year after the long winter of 2019, Wisconsin's maple syrup production only totaled 265,000 gallons this spring--about 5,000 gallons less than the previous season.
Joe Biden to Wisconsin Democrats: 'Deep open wound' of racism won't heal with Donald...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2020 at 3:20 AM
Joe Biden told Wisconsin Democrats at their annual state convention to think of George Floyd as they work to elect him this year.
University of Wisconsin System search for new leader in shambles as lone finalist Jim...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2020 at 12:49 AM
Jim Johnsen said it's clear the search committee has "important process issues to work out."
Attorney charged with a misdemeanor hate crime for spitting on Black teen protester and a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2020 at 12:10 AM
Stephanie Rapkin has been charged with hate crime and a felony.
