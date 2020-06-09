Black Lives Matter protest, march set for Wednesday in De Pere; sit-in planned for Saturday in Pulaski
National Guard ends public safety deployment in Wisconsin cities
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2020 at 11:29 PM
The Wisconsin National Guard has concluded its public safety mission in the state’s largest cities. Governor Tony Evers’ office said Tuesday that nearly 1,500 Guard personnel were mobilized, beginning May 30 in Milwaukee. The Guard […]
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: record low positive percentage, 15 more deaths
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2020 at 10:12 PM
The state set a record on Tuesday, for the percentage of positive new coronavirus tests. The total of 1.9 percent is encouraging, following on 2.7 percent Monday and 2.3 on Sunday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 270 new […]
Black Lives Matter protest, march set for Wednesday in De Pere; sit-in planned for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2020 at 9:59 PM
The De Pere demonstration will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday at VFW Park, with the Pulaski sit-in on 11 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park
Tony Walter's book recounts family's involvement with the Green Bay Packers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2020 at 9:23 PM
Tony Walter, and his dad, John, covered the Green Bay Packers for the Press-Gazette, but their family's involvement with the team goes beyond that.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal to dump heavy rains across Wisconsin
by Raymond Neupert on June 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM
Wisconsin will be seeing the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving through the state. National Weather Service meteorologist Logan Lee says we should expect to see extended amounts of rain and possible severe weather through Wednesday. […]
More charges filed in massive embezzlement case in Portage County
by Raymond Neupert on June 9, 2020 at 6:40 PM
Portage County prosecutors keep uncovering more and more victims in an embezzlement case against a Plover construction company. Charges filed on Tuesday claim that 47 year old Jeffery Feist has stolen nearly 700-thousand dollars. The Point/Plover […]
Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected as remnants of tropical storm Cristobal move across...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Meteorologists predict thunderstorms and heavy rains tonight as the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal moves across Wisconsin.
'We literally made history': How thousands of Green Bay activists came together to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2020 at 6:11 PM
Organizers say activists who didn't know each other beforehand came together to grieve and demand change in their community.
Wisconsin lawmaker voted for an amendment and a month later asked a GOP leader what it...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2020 at 6:07 PM
A freshman Republican from Campbellsport last month indicated to the Assembly speaker that he didn't know what was in an amendment he'd voted for.
