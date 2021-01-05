'Bizarre, disorganized': Wisconsin behind most of Midwest on COVID-19 vaccinations; some health care workers say they're in the dark
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Many Wisconsin health care workers don’t know when they’ll get the vaccine, and the state has received fewer doses than others of its size.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'Bizarre, disorganized': Wisconsin behind most of Midwest on COVID-19 vaccinations; some...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2021 at 1:50 PM
Many Wisconsin health care workers don't know when they'll get the vaccine, and the state has received fewer doses than others of its size.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday January 4th
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2021 at 4:14 AM
-
Kenosha prepares for unrest, Jacob Blake's family calls for charges as district...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2021 at 2:27 AM
Ahead of the district attorney's expected decision, Kenosha business owners boarded up windows and supporters of Jacob Blake urged prosecutors to charge the officer who shot him.
-
Assembly Democrats consider skipping state inauguration because of the lack of a mask...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2021 at 1:41 AM
All of Wisconsin's Assembly Republicans have already been sworn in under a process that lawyers have determined passes legal muster.
-
GOP lawmakers call for Governor to reopen Capitol Building in Madison
by Raymond Neupert on January 5, 2021 at 1:17 AM
Legislative Republicans want the governor to open up the State Capitol again. Both the Assembly and the State Senate passed resolutions on Monday that call for the reopening of the Capitol Building. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority […]
-
Republican lawmakers lay out new COVID-19 relief plan on first day of legislative session
by Raymond Neupert on January 5, 2021 at 1:15 AM
The new session of the Wisconsin Legislature got started with some strong words from the leader of the Assembly. Speaker Robin Vos says he’d like to expand the powers of the legislature into the coming session. “The executive and […]
-
Evers activates Wisconsin National Guard for Kenosha duty
by Bob Hague on January 5, 2021 at 1:09 AM
The Wisconsin National Guard may once again be called on in Kenosha. The Guard was last deployed to the city following protests and looting after the August 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, by a white Kenosha police officer, leaving Blake […]
-
In Wisconsin and elsewhere, some of the strongest critics of GOP effort to challenge...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2021 at 12:30 AM
Wisconsin has become a vivid example of the split within the GOP over whether Congress should challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory this week.
-
Wisconsin Democrats skip state inauguration as they clash with Republicans over COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2021 at 11:30 PM
The Legislature will kick off its session Monday with an inauguration unlike any before it, with some senators planning to participate by video and Assembly Democrats skipping the event.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.