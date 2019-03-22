Bitter beer battle brews in Madison courtroom between Miller and Budweiser

The fight over just what’s inside a can of Miller Light is coming to a Madison courtroom. MillerCoors is filing a lawsuit against the owners of Budweiser over the ads claiming that Miller beers are made with corn syrup. Miller Brewing says the ads are misleading and make it sound like people are drinking corn […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.