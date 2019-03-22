Bitter beer battle brews in Madison courtroom between Miller and Budweiser
The fight over just what’s inside a can of Miller Light is coming to a Madison courtroom. MillerCoors is filing a lawsuit against the owners of Budweiser over the ads claiming that Miller beers are made with corn syrup. Miller Brewing says the ads are misleading and make it sound like people are drinking corn […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin Rapids police logs: Children playing in the road, almost get hit by car7 hours ago
- Shopko's liquidation will mean the end of its charitable foundation7 hours ago
- Northern lights might put on a Saturday night show in Wisconsin skies8 hours ago
- Bitter beer battle brews in Madison courtroom between Miller and Budweiser8 hours ago
- Court Enters Not Guilty Plea On Behalf Of Suspect In Casino Parking Lot Killing10 hours ago
- Evers Needs More Time To Decide How To Use Judge’s Ruling10 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Pictures11 hours ago
- WPS Farm Show Begins Next Week in Oshkosh13 hours ago
- Dane County Tops State in Corn Production, Rock Co. in Soybeans13 hours ago
- WTCS Board Recognizes Partnership with Sargento13 hours ago
- Bucks clinch Central Division, hoping to hang on to top spot in the East16 hours ago
- Golden Eagles are one and done in NCAA’s17 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.