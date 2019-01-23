Birkeness, Wayne A. Age 90 of Tomah

Wayne A. Birkeness, 90, of Tomah, died Monday, January 21, 2019 at Mayo Healthcare in Sparta. He was born June 7, 1928 to Helmer and Ruby (Crawford) Birkeness on the family farm in the Town of Orange. He was a member of the Camp Douglas High School Graduating Class of 1947. He was united in marriage to Arlene Gamerdinger on September 16, 1950 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Wayne was a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was stationed at Camp Williams. He worked as a financial officer and Logistics Coordinator until his retirement in 1981. He was called up to active duty during the Berlin Crisis and was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington. He enjoyed working with his hands and was a skilled wood craftsman. He always had a large workshop, and made special crosses and sleighs for his grandchildren. He built his first house in Camp Douglas himself and also built his last house that he lived in for 62 years himself. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting with his good friend Bud Whereatt, and Elk hunting trips to Montana. He also was an avid golfer, and member of the Hiawatha Golf Course, his usual 4 some was Lloyd Mesner, Dick Abbs, and Dale Mesner. He was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomah. He enjoyed playing cards and visiting with people. Wayne was a jokester and entertainer, with a wink he always could make someone laugh. He had a generous heart and was always willing to help someone.

He is survived by his wife Arlene off 68 years, 4 children Jennifer (Bob) Rector of Naples, FL, Kathryn (Richard) Henry of Tomah, Lynne Trainor of Sparta, and Robert (special friend Kim) Birkeness of Naples, FL, 7 grandchildren, Danielle (Michael) Marczak of Naples, FL, Renee (Gregg) Dudley of Weirsdale, FL, Erica (her friend Nilo) Oss of Naples, FL, Clay Vann of Naples, FL, Jacole Welch of Tomah, Erika (Dan) Urban of Manitou Springs, CO, Ruby Jimenez of Sparta, many great-grandchildren, a brother Dean Birkeness of Milton, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Marcella Fritz, Helen (Vince) Rowan Sr., Arlys Maas, and Lucy Varney all of Tomah, many nieces, nephew, and other relatives and friends

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law Leslie and Leola Gamerdinger, He was preceded in death by a grandson Jeremy Birkeness, a brother Coleman and Bev Birkeness, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald and Norma Jean Gamerdinger, Howard Gamerdinger, Grace and Jerry Beltz, Sydney Fritz, Stanley Varney, and Mary Lou Birkeness

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave. Tomah. Pastor William King will officiate. Burial with military honors by the Grassman-Larson-Sowle-Senz American Legion Post #201 will be at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Town of Tomah.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. and at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The family request’s memorials be given to the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School, the Hospice Touch, or a charity of your choice in Wayne’s Memory.

