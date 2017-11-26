Bires, Glen F., age 83 of Mauston

Glen F. Bires, 83 of Mauston passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Crest View Nursing Home, New Lisbon.

Glen was born on May 17, 1934 in the Town of Lindina the son of Frank S. and Mary M. (Niles) Bires. He attended Lone Rock School. Glen was united in marriage to Mary Ella Kulikowski on August 20, 1955 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston.

He was in the National Guard for 17 years and he farmed until his retirement. Glen removed stumps in the summer and enjoyed all the people he met. He loved deer hunting, especially going to Colorado with his sons. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trout fishing with his sons and daughter. He loved spending time with his family, and adored all of his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching any type of racing with his family.

Glen is survived by his wife Mary Ella, sons Jim (Deb) Bires, John (Rose) Bires, Greg (Lois) Bires, Randy (Dusty) Bires all of Mauston, his daughter Lori (Mark) Toboyek of Rhinelander, 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, his sisters Lillian Sciortino of Kenosha, Carol (Bill) Pelton of Janesville, Joyce (Denny) Skaer of Mauston, Elaine Snyder of Janesville, brother-in-law Don Robinson of Mauston and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Russell Bires, grandson Kevin Bires, his parents, sisters Anna Mae Robinson, Bonnie (Eddie) Kranz, Delores (Bob) Flint, and brother-in-law’s Chuck Sciortino and Lee Snyder.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, November 27, 2017 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston.

Burial will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 26th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston and on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

