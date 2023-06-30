Birds and other wildlife also affected by wildfire smoke
Experts urge people to give wildlife space to reduce stress.
Guitar meets classical in Midsummer's Music chamber concerts in Door County with four...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Award-winning, Memphis-based string instrument virtuoso Eric Lewis is teaming with Midsummer's Music composer-in-residence Will Healy for two concerts
Assembly sends Tony Evers a state budget that includes tax cuts, an education spending...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 2:26 AM
The action now shifts to Gov. Tony Evers, who has promised to deploy his powerful veto authority.
State Assembly debates state budget after Senate approves it Wednesday night
by Raymond Neupert on June 30, 2023 at 12:50 AM
State Assembly Democrats made one final plea for more funding in the state budget as the chamber debated the bill on Thursday. Democrat minority leader Greta Neubauer says Republicans can still fund social programs. “There is still time […]
Stay safe and sane with fireworks this weekend, says DNR
by Raymond Neupert on June 30, 2023 at 12:48 AM
Be safe and sane with your 4th of July fireworks this weekend. Department of Natural Resources wildfire prevention specialist Catherine Koele says you should take simple steps to keep yourself and the environment safe. “Concrete or gravel […]
In a blow to diversity, U.S. Supreme Court restricts use of race in college admissions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2023 at 8:29 PM
The ruling may complicate how Wisconsin's most competitive universities recruit a diverse student body.
US air quality map: Chicago, Detroit, DC among cities impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke
by USA TODAY on June 29, 2023 at 5:06 PM
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continue to spread across the U.S., with cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C. feeling the impact.
Addiction treatment centers on wheels? Wisconsin aims to reach people in need of recovery...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Some people recovering from opioid addiction have to travel two hours to get treatment. Mobile treatment centers aim to change that.
DNR extends air advisory to Friday; record breaking air pollution to clear by weekend
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM
The Wisconsin DNR has extended its air advisory to Friday as record-breaking air pollution is expected to finally start tapering off today.
Fight over Wisconsin elections takes a turn with Senate move to force vote on top...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM
Republican senators passed a resolution late Wednesday to take up Wolfe's nomination despite not having her nomination from the Elections Commission.
