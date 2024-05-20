Birdd, Robert “Bob” Age 67 of Hillsboro

Robert “Bob” Birdd Jr., 67, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, journeyed home on May 16, 2024. Bob was diagnosed with late-stage gastric cancer in the summer of 2022. He and his wife, Ann, took on the many challenges of the last two years with courage and strength and the support of their community.

Bob was born on April 11, 1957, to Florence (Piatkiewicz) and Robert Birdd Sr. in Hillsboro, WI. Bob’s boyhood was filled with endless days among neighborhood friends. He and his cousins often ventured around the Piatkiewicz farm, located where the Hillsboro schools and athletic fields are today. During this time, he established many lifelong bonds. Bob was a Hillsboro boy through and through.

Bob graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1975. Throughout high school, he spent many hours playing football, basketball, and baseball. Bob and his friends attended the school dances and thoroughly enjoyed their youth. Throughout college, he spent summers working with the Hillsboro Summer Recreation program, which aligned with his education and athletics values. He supported himself throughout his schooling with jobs at Frito Lay in Racine, Kickapoo Stations, and Elroy Community Dairy. He went on to obtain his degrees in Natural Resource Management and Environmental Education from UW-Stevens Point in 1980.

In the summer of 1981, Bob met his future wife, Ann Christianson. Bob and Ann both played in a coed summer softball league. After games, they celebrated wins (or losses) at local bars – Hynek’s or Mabel’s. Ann caught Bob’s eye with a zinger throw to first base, securing a surprise out. Bob and Ann married on September 13, 1986, at St. Aloysius Church in Hillsboro.

Bob began his 37-year career with the City of Hillsboro in 1982. He served as a Wastewater Treatment Operator and the City Forester. It was under Bob’s direction that the City of Hillsboro was initially recognized as a Tree City USA. Throughout his tenure, he received many consecutive growth awards. The locals labeled him “The Tree Guy,” and he was well known for his Tree Top Tidbits and Arbor Day proclamations in the local papers. He also received several awards from the National Weather Service for his daily recording of local weather observations. He was always happy to assist in his quiet and helpful manner. Bob retired in 2019 but continued learning best practices in forestry and served as a forestry consultant.

One of the most joyous events of Bob’s life was the birth of his daughter, Stephanie. To say that she brought him so much joy through the years is an understatement. He was beyond proud of her and how she grew up to be a fantastic woman. The best gift he ever received from Stephanie and her husband Jacob was his two beautiful granddaughters, Josephine (Jojo) and Scout. He loved being a grandpa and made sure their time together was all about their happiness.

Bob’s quiet personality allowed him to be an excellent listener everyone around him. He had an unassuming sense of humor characterized by a short chuckle or a slight smirk. Bob felt at home being outside in nature. He was content to be alone in the woods and enjoyed the serenity in the whisper of the leaves.

Bob is survived by his wife and best friend, Ann, daughter, Stephanie (Jacob) Board and granddaughters, Josephine Joy and Scout Marie, as well as his sister, Stella (Kevin) Walker, nephew, Eric (Kim) Walker and children, and niece, Nicole Monks (Jeff Caher), and children. He is further survived by several cousins and special friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Sr. and Florence (Piatkiewicz) Birdd, his mother-in-law, Emily (Hynek) Christianson, and father-in-law, Rolland Christianson.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 8 PM with a time of remembrance, fellowship, and a shared meal at 6 PM at the Field Veterans Memorial Park, 209 Water Avenue, Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

His family wishes to preserve his memory by establishing a scholarship fund. Memorials may be made to the Robert E. Birdd Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

