Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm. It’s the latest sign that the outbreak has kept spreading after having already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Green Bay Police ask for public's help locating missing woman who hasn't been seen, heard...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 27, 2022 at 9:29 PM
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 44-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 20.
-
Longtime 'Music Man' at St. Norbert College — Dudley Birder — dies at 95
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 27, 2022 at 1:25 AM
St. Norbert College in De Pere announced Saturday that Dudley Birder has died.
-
Suamico couple works to bring tiny homes for veterans to northeastern Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM
Gail, a Navy veteran, and her husband, Kim, a retired union contractor, have started a nonprofit business called Veterans 1st of NEW.
-
Abundant food, safe resting grounds bring thousands of tundra swans to the Mississippi...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
It's believed that the swans fly nonstop from the Mississippi River to their wintering grounds in Chesapeake Bay, stocking up on plentiful food on the river before they go.
-
Lincoln High School student arrested after school closed for bomb threat
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 23, 2022 at 11:06 PM
Lincoln High School recieved a voicemail message at midinight saying a bomb would arrive at the school at noon. Students were dismissed early.
-
Rebecca Kleefisch focuses on 1848 Project and recruiting 'conservative credible...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM
After her loss in the GOP governor primary, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is now devoting herself full time to the 1848 Project.
-
Hockey Full Game: WI Rapids at RWD/Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2022 at 3:08 PM
-
Tafel, Christine L. Age 94 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/22
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM
