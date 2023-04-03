Bird flu makes first appearance of the year in Minnesota
Bird flu has returned to Minnesota less than four months after the deadly poultry disease was last detected in the state. The Board of Animal Health says it was confirmed in a backyard flock in Le Sueur County of south-central…
Six ice fishermen rescued from ice floe in bay of Green Bay off Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM
The men stepped across a crack in the ice that broke, with strong winds sending the floe further into the bay.
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin applaud Vatican's repudiation of 'Doctrine of Discovery':...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 8:58 PM
After more than half a millennium, the Catholic Church repudiated its Doctrine of Discovery, which gave Europeans belief in moral right to steal land.
Dan Kelly travels the state before Supreme Court election while Janet Protasiewicz is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM
Former Justice Daniel Kelly spent Monday traveling across Wisconsin in a private jet apparently owned by a family of anti-abortion advocates.
Hanson, LeRoy C. Age 92 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2023 at 7:57 PM
Jensen, Richard “Dick” Stanley Age 79 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2023 at 7:56 PM
Teenagers charged with stealing vehicles in Green Bay; police suspect link to 'Kia Boys'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM
Most of the vehicles were manufactured by Hyundai or Kia, which have been the target of auto thefts across the country.
Mental health specialists will discuss the impacts of poverty April 4 at University of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM
Poverty impacts more than half-a-million Wisconsinites, which impacts mental health. Four experts talk Tuesday at UWGB to shed light and awareness.
Schaffer, Harold J. Age 93 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Marten, Raymond J. Age 87 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM
