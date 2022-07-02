Bird exhibitions return in Iowa as avian flu subsides
SLOAN, Iowa (AP) — All spring, Addy Johnson feared a repeat of 2015, when the poultry barn at the Woodbury County Fair featured none of her feathered friends.
-
'An incompetent circus': Michael Gableman's 2020 election review reaches 1 year and the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM
The review of Wisconsin's 2020 election has turned up little new information and has not found evidence showing the outcome was incorrectly called.
-
A 22-year-old man died Friday night in a motorcycle crash on the UW-Green Bay campus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2022 at 2:07 PM
The driver was not a UW-Green Bay student. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
-
Here is what you should know about Tony Evers as he seeks a second term as Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM
From his time as Superintendent of Public Instruction, here's everything you should know about Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
-
Wisconsin health officials confirm state's first case of monkeypox in Dane County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2022 at 3:11 AM
A case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, was found Thursday in a resident of Dane County who is now isolating from others.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds conviction of Richard Arrington in 2016 homicide in Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Richard Arrington of Milwaukee was convicted in 2018 of shooting and killing Ricardo Gomez on April 2, 2016, outside a house in Green Bay.
-
Men from Green Bay, Georgia accused of trying to cash forged checks at Kewaunee County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2022 at 9:34 PM
Three of the four men were released after $5,000 bail was posted for each, while one man awaits extradition to Georgia
-
'Seeing this is amazing': Dozens attend the first Pride march on the Menominee Reservation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM
Menominee Nation officials and social workers sought to create more acceptance by organizing the first Pride march on the reservation June 30.
-
It's been 25 years since the landing of the Mars Pathfinder. Planetary exploration has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2022 at 9:29 PM
Astronomers reflect on the 25th anniversary of the Mars rover landing, the first wheeled robot to roam a planet.
-
Kohl's is no longer in talks to sell the company. But the pressure to sell isn't likely...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2022 at 8:31 PM
Kohl's dropped talks to sell to Franchise Group Inc. after the company lowered its purchase offer from $60 a share to $53 a share.
