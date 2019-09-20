Bipartisan medical marijuana bill faces stiff opposition in state legislature

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to enact medical marijuana legislation, despite opposition from legislative leaders. Democrat Senator John Erpenbach and Representative Chris Taylor, and Republican Senator Pat Testin are seeking to create a pathway for doctors to be able to prescribe marijuana to patients. Testin says it’s a personal issue for him, after his […]

