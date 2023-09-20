Bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers propose ranked-choice voting and top-five primaries
A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers is reviving a proposal to implement ranked-choice voting and nonpartisan blanket primaries in the battleground state. Under the bill unveiled Wednesday, all candidates for the U.S. House and Senate would compete in a single…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Republicans take no action on Evers’ special session
by Bob Hague on September 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM
An expected outcome at the Capitol. Republican legislative leaders in the state Senate and Assembly gaveled in and out of session on Wednesday, after signaling they’d take no action on a special session from Democratic Governor Tony Evers […]
VB FULL GAME BROADCAST: Necedah at Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM
Lyndon Station Man Suffers only Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/19
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM
Mauston Boys’ CC Team Wins 25th Thunderbird Challenge in Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM
DATCP seeks public help tracking invasive spotted lanternfly
by Bob Hague on September 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM
State Ag officials are seeking the public’s help in tracking a new invasive species threat. Adult spotted lanternflies are active and laying egg masses in September and October. While it has not yet been found in Wisconsin, the state […]
DNR asks people not to bait or feed deer
by Bob Hague on September 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is again asking people not to bait or feed deer this fall. DNR Deer Herd Health Specialist Erin Larson said doing so can help prevent spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, as deer will congregate. […]
Republicans propose American Family Field funding plan
by Bob Hague on September 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly have proposed a $614-million plan to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee and upgrade American Family Field. The new plan would raise income taxes on MLB Players and staff, including the Brewers. “Unfortunately, […]
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 5
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM
