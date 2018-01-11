Bipartisan ethics panel has vote of confidence in its chief as GOP lawmakers threaten his ouster
The state Ethics Commission has cast a formal, unanimous vote of confidence in its administrator, Brian Bell, amid threats by Republican legislative leaders to force him out.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Twins separated at birth return to ‘GMA’ one year later2 hours ago
- Man convicted twice for killing woman is sent to prison2 hours ago
- Sheriff’s Corner: Tavern checks key to keeping compliance in communities2 hours ago
- 1 dead in Clark Co. truck, tractor crash2 hours ago
- Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Rebecca Dallet takes in nearly $500,0002 hours ago
- The Latest: Student discipline bill author heads off critics3 hours ago
- All Door County Snowmobile Trails Now Closed3 hours ago
- Some Wisconsin lawmakers must get harassment training3 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids students hope to change the world with video project against bullying4 hours ago
- American Red Cross issues urgent call for donors to address blood shortage4 hours ago
- TRACKING: Rainy morning turns to snowy afternoon Thursday4 hours ago
- Southern Door High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Class of 20185 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.