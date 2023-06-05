Bipartisan election integrity group launched in battleground Wisconsin
A bipartisan group including former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson dedicated to building trust and confidence in elections has launched in Wisconsin, a state that was at the center of false claims of election fraud in 2020. Keep Our Republic was…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
UW-Oshkosh child care center closure nearly left parents in the lurch. Then, the YMCA...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus daycare center was going to close, leaving parents without care. Now, the Oshkosh YMCA is stepping in.
-
Local Girls State Track & Field Place Winners
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM
-
Wildfires in eastern Canada cause hazy skies, air quality alerts in Wisconsin. Here's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM
Eau Claire, Taylor, Forest, Vilas and La Crosse counties were flagged as unhealthy Monday morning, while Outagamie County is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
-
Green Bay author Wendy Wimmer gets national acclaim with short story collection 'Entry...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Growing up in Wisconsin adds depth to Green Bay author Wendy Wimmer's book, "Entry Level," a collection of short stories inspired by working class.
-
Oconto's Copperfest ready to serve up 'some surprises' for this year's festival, which...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM
"You get comments made like, 'Oh, it's the same old thing every year,'" Copperfest coordinator Gary Zahn said. "Now we've got some surprises for them this year."
-
Eight farmers markets are running in Door County this summer. Here's what you need to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM
The markets from one end of the Peninsula to the other, all of which will open their seasons by the end of June, include a new evening one in Ephraim.
-
See photos from Green Bay Southwest graduation ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2023 at 2:28 AM
Green Bay Southwest High School celebrated its Class of 2023 on June 4, 2023.
-
See photos from Titletown Summer Fun Days Showcase, Flo Rida concert
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2023 at 6:38 AM
Thousands of people attended the event, which included family activities and a free Flo Rida concert.
-
See photos from Green Bay West graduation ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2023 at 10:12 PM
Green Bay West High School celebrated its Class of 2023 on June 3, 2023.
