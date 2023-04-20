Bipartisan coalition seeks one-time funds for Wisconsin's arts and creative industries
The group seeks $100 million in state funds to fulfill the pledge made in a more than 20-year-old endowment foundation aimed at supporting economic development across the state.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
19-year-old De Pere man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl he met at mall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2023 at 8:41 PM
Melvin Londo, 19, faces four counts of first-degree child sexual assault, among other charges.
Bradley Foundation board member Cleta Mitchell bemoans college voting in private meeting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM
Mitchell, a board member of the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, singled out Wisconsin in decrying high levels of student voting.
Speaker Robin Vos says GOP is building support for a medical marijuana bill
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM
Republicans who control the Legislature could be moving closer to creating a medical marijuana program to treat chronic pain.
Herrewig, Doris Jean Age 90 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM
'Beyond Human Nature,' a documentary on Tom Monfils case, premiered in Green Bay. Here...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM
Multiple people impacted by the 1992 death of Tom Monfils and conviction of six coworkers were in attendance at Friday's world premiere.
Wisconsin funds UW System and technical colleges differently: One ranks 43rd nationally,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM
Wisconsin's technical schools rank fifth best in terms of funding, while the University of Wisconsin System ranks 43rd, according to a new report.
Green Bay Schools Facilities Task Force finalizes recommendations for 12 building closures
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM
The Facilities Task Force will make its recommendations in May to the school board, which will decide on school closures over the summer.
Craft beer, invasive species come together in new Door County program
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM
A new pilot program mixes drinking Door County craft brew and learning how to prevent the spread of invasive species.
'I have a bobcat in my car': Watch as officials rescue bobcat stuck behind the grille of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2023 at 1:15 AM
"All in a day's work at the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin DNR," Sheriff Mike Lukas said.
