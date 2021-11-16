Bipartisan bill eases pot possession penalties in Wisconsin

A bipartisan bill would ease penalties for possession of small amounts of cannabis in Wisconsin, but stops short of legalization. Republican Representative Shae Sortwell says his party’s attitudes are changing. “There was just a Gallop Poll that came out a couple of days ago, that mentioned that 50 percent of Republicans support full legalization. That’s […] Source: WRN.com







