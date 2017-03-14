Bipartisan Bill Aims To Show Role The Arts Could Play In Wisconsin Economy

By Tim Kowols

A recently introduced bill in the state capitol could help Wisconsin grow economically with help from the arts. The bipartisan effort is known as “Wisconsin Creates,” which encourages public and private partnerships to develop workforce opportunities and expand innovation practices throughout the state. Birch Creek Music Performance Center Grants and Development Manager Kate Rericha says this bill would have a large impact on an area like Door County.

 

 

The bill is included in the 2017-2019 biennial budget, which will be voted on later this year.

Source: DoorCountyDailyNews.com

