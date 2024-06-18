Biofuel groups envision ethanol-powered jets. But fueling the effort has not been easy
Farming and biofuels organizations are hopeful that ethanol could be used to power passenger jets, but making that dream a reality hasn’t been easy. That’s partly because even as many farmers would benefit from a huge new market for corn,…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 18, 2024 at 9:32 AM
The Brewers lose their West Coast series opener, and the NBA has a new champion.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on June 18, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Plea accepted for man who brought guns to Capitol (MADISON) A man who brought guns to the state Capitol has pleaded guilty. Forty-four-year-old Joshua Pleasnick showed up at the Capitol not once but twice last October, both times looking to talk to […]
Wallner, Mary L. Age 97 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2024 at 2:29 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 17, 2024 at 10:25 AM
No one injured in Sheboygan County plane crash (SHEBOYGAN FALLS) Everyone walked away from an airplane crash in Sheboygan County Sunday afternoon. Three people were on the single-engine plane that went down in a field near the Sheboygan County […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 17, 2024 at 8:10 AM
The Brewers hit the road, the Timber Rattlers clinch, and rarefied air for the Badgers football team.
Pfeifer, Peter Paul Age 84 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2024 at 6:40 PM
Wisconsin tourism revenue hits record high for second year
by Raymond Neupert on June 13, 2024 at 11:00 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Travel Wisconsin spokesperson Craig Trost about the bounceback of Wisconsin tourism. You can find out more online at https://www.travelwisconsin.com/
Hatch Library to Host Strong Bodies
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2024 at 6:28 PM
Mauston FFA Well Represented at State Convention
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2024 at 6:26 PM
