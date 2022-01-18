Bilski, Richard Age 74 of Necedah

Richard Bilski, age 74 of Necedah, WI., passed away on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 at his home. Richard was the son of Chester and Janet (Witek) Bilski and was born on January 1, 1948 in Chicago, IL. Richard attended Kenosha County Schools/Wilmot. After high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Army. Richard was a SGT E-5 for the Signal Brigade 1st Infantry Div., Hill 837, serving 2 tours of duty in Vietnam.

Richard was united in marriage to Linda Baron on May 2, 1970 in Blue Island, IL. They lived in Kenosha for over 40 years, later moving to Necedah, WI., in 2014.

Richard was employed as a journeyman Mold maker at Anchor Hocking for 25 years. He later worked as a tool & die repair at OMC, then as a truck driver for McJunkin and at Columbia Pipe, retiring in 2014.

Richard’s true first love was his wife Linda, his children and his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, son-in-law and grandchildren. He looked forward to and enjoyed hosting a yearly fishing derby with his son for close friends and relatives. He loved his Green Bay Packers and being retired in his favorite town of Necedah.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda of Necedah, son Dan (Jessica) Bilski of Necedah, daughter Kristin (James) Bell of Kenosha, brother Stanley (Cindy) Bilski of Trevor, his grandchildren, Allison Bilski, Rachel Bilski, Faith Bilski, Jimmy (LJ) Bell and further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Paul Bilski and a sister Lucy Bilski.

A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00PM at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 4:00pm until the time of service. Rev. Terri Skildum presiding. Burial will take place at a later date in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







