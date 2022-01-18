Bilski, Richard Age 74 of Necedah
Richard Bilski, age 74 of Necedah, WI., passed away on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 at his home. Richard was the son of Chester and Janet (Witek) Bilski and was born on January 1, 1948 in Chicago, IL. Richard attended Kenosha County Schools/Wilmot. After high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Army. Richard was a SGT E-5 for the Signal Brigade 1st Infantry Div., Hill 837, serving 2 tours of duty in Vietnam.
Richard was united in marriage to Linda Baron on May 2, 1970 in Blue Island, IL. They lived in Kenosha for over 40 years, later moving to Necedah, WI., in 2014.
Richard was employed as a journeyman Mold maker at Anchor Hocking for 25 years. He later worked as a tool & die repair at OMC, then as a truck driver for McJunkin and at Columbia Pipe, retiring in 2014.
Richard’s true first love was his wife Linda, his children and his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, son-in-law and grandchildren. He looked forward to and enjoyed hosting a yearly fishing derby with his son for close friends and relatives. He loved his Green Bay Packers and being retired in his favorite town of Necedah.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda of Necedah, son Dan (Jessica) Bilski of Necedah, daughter Kristin (James) Bell of Kenosha, brother Stanley (Cindy) Bilski of Trevor, his grandchildren, Allison Bilski, Rachel Bilski, Faith Bilski, Jimmy (LJ) Bell and further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Paul Bilski and a sister Lucy Bilski.
A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00PM at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 4:00pm until the time of service. Rev. Terri Skildum presiding. Burial will take place at a later date in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke of Kaukauna not running for re-election
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM
Steineke was elected in November 2010. He's been the Assembly majority leader, the No. 2 position in the Republican majority, since 2014.
-
Bilski, Richard Age 74 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM
-
Packers playoff ticket prices up sharply after 49ers' Sunday victory over Dallas Cowboys
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM
The average cost of the cheapest tickets for Saturday's playoff game at Lambeau Field increased $80 after San Francisco advanced to face Green Bay.
-
Wisconsin is in for an arctic blast this week with subzero temps, wind chills reaching 25...
by Stevens Point Journal on January 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Extremely cold weather will move into the state Wednesday evening into Thursday and Friday.
-
Shootings of 4 rare whooping cranes in Oklahoma raise concerns about proposed Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM
The International Crane Foundation, located in Baraboo, is worried opening a sandhill crane season in Wisconsin could endanger whooping cranes.
-
Election oversight could be an issue in election for Secretary of State
by Bob Hague on January 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM
For the first time in decades, the election for Wisconsin Secretary of State could involve debate over an issue. Republican candidate, state Representative Amy Loudenbeck, would like the Legislature to restore elections oversight to the […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/17
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM
-
Bangor Shuts Down Necedah Offense in SCB Boys Basketball Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM
-
Stevens Point woman faces grief, finds fulfillment on 1,400-mile walk to Texas
by Stevens Point Journal on January 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM
Mary Hesch raised $40,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation on her walk from Stevens Point to Port Aransas, Texas.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.