Bills would assist victims of child sexual assault by clergy
At the Capitol, state legislators have introduced proposals to help victims of child sexual assault and abuse by clergy. State Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) said the Child Victims Act removes one of the biggest obstacles to victims — the existing statute of limitations. “Statutes of limitations. On raping children?” In Wisconsin, a person who who […]
Source: WRN.com
