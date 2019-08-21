Bills could add protections for vulnerable elderly

Bills being circulated at the Capitol could help prevent abuse of the elderly. Proposals include increasing penalties for abusers, requiring courts to prioritize cases of elder abuse, and allowing financial advisers who worry that an elderly client is being victimized to delay withdrawals from their accounts. One of the bill’s Assembly Sponsors, Representative John Maaco, […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.