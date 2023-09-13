Billington, Maude Estella Age 98 of Big Flats
Maude Estella (Powell) Billington, age 98, of Big Flats WI passed away at home on September 8th 2023.
Maude was an avid reader who amassed quite a personal library and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed watching her great grandchildren grow into adulthood. Maude was born June 26th, 1925, in Columbia County Wisconsin to Father Ernest Powell and Mother Lillian May (Babcock) Powell. She married Randall George Billington on July 3rd 1942 in Portage Wisconsin. She and Randall were the parents to Sons Randall (Rita) Billington, Roy Billington and Daughter Wendy Hiller. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Lillian Powel; husband, Randall G Billington; sons: Randall J and Roy F Billington; daughter, Wendy Hiller; brother, John Powell; and significant other Dewy Farnsworth. Maude is survived by daughter-in-law, Rita Billington; grandchildren: Randall (Bonnie) Billington, Rodney (Ledah) Billington, Kerry (Kurt) Fisher, Michael (Crystal) Hiller, Jennifer (Steve) Pax, Donna Cross, Theresa (Doug) King and Michelle Jefferies; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be 10:00 a.m. at the Wyocena Cemetery, On Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Wyocena, Wisconsin.
Maude’s family would like to thank Birdie Johnson for all of the wonderful care that she provided.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information
Source: WRJC.com
-
Billington, Maude Estella Age 98 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM
-
Assembly set to debate Iowa style redistricting bill
by Bob Hague on September 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM
At the Capitol, the state Assembly votes Thursday on a fast-tracked redistricting bill. The measure to adopt Iowa style redistricting was announced Tuesday by Republicans. Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City said he hoped Democrats who have […]
-
City of Mauston Tables Decision on City Administrator
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/12
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM
-
Hillsboro Overcomes Sloppy Play to Defeat Feisty New Lisbon Volleyball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM
-
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 4
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM
-
Golden Eagles Fair Well at Redhawk Cross Country Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM
-
Evers to veto Republican tax cuts
by Bob Hague on September 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM
State Assembly Republicans on Tuesday passed a package of tax cuts totaling nearly $3 billion. “The governor after his line item veto, the average tax cut was about $36,” said Oostburg Republican Terry Katsma. “This proposal that […]
-
Prepare your deer hunt property ahead of fall season
by Raymond Neupert on September 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Now’s the time to get your property ready for the fall deer hunt. While many people focus on simply observing gun safety on the hunt, state deer program specialist Jeff Pritzl says that’s not how most people are injured. “The […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.