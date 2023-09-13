Billington, Maude Estella Age 98 of Big Flats

Maude Estella (Powell) Billington, age 98, of Big Flats WI passed away at home on September 8th 2023.

Maude was an avid reader who amassed quite a personal library and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed watching her great grandchildren grow into adulthood. Maude was born June 26th, 1925, in Columbia County Wisconsin to Father Ernest Powell and Mother Lillian May (Babcock) Powell. She married Randall George Billington on July 3rd 1942 in Portage Wisconsin. She and Randall were the parents to Sons Randall (Rita) Billington, Roy Billington and Daughter Wendy Hiller. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Lillian Powel; husband, Randall G Billington; sons: Randall J and Roy F Billington; daughter, Wendy Hiller; brother, John Powell; and significant other Dewy Farnsworth. Maude is survived by daughter-in-law, Rita Billington; grandchildren: Randall (Bonnie) Billington, Rodney (Ledah) Billington, Kerry (Kurt) Fisher, Michael (Crystal) Hiller, Jennifer (Steve) Pax, Donna Cross, Theresa (Doug) King and Michelle Jefferies; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be 10:00 a.m. at the Wyocena Cemetery, On Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Wyocena, Wisconsin.

Maude’s family would like to thank Birdie Johnson for all of the wonderful care that she provided.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information

Source: WRJC.com







