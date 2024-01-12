Bill would toughen penalties against drivers who flee police

Proposed legislation would toughen penalties against drivers who flee police in Wisconsin. The measure from is from state Representative Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield). Donovan testified on Thursday before the Assembly and highlighted the impacts caused by reckless drivers, particularly those fleeing law enforcement. “It is sickening the devastation that they leave in their wake and the […] Source: WRN.com







