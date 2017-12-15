Bill would require ignition interlock devices for first time drunk drivers

First time drunk drivers could have ignition interlock devices installed in their vehicles, under bill being proposed by state lawmaker. It’s a fairly straightforward measure from Milwaukee Senate Democrat, Chris Larson. Get busted for first time drunk driving, and do this for a year. “Any time the want to get in the car and go […]

Source: WRN.com

