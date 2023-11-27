Bill would limit foreign purchasers of Wisconsin ag and forest lands

Proposed legislation would limit foreign ag and forestry land purchasers in Wisconsin. Representative Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) is the measure’s author. “The overall goal of this bill is to keep bad actors from owning Wisconsin farmland and forestry,” Plumer said during a hearing in the Assembly Agriculture Committee. While Plumer cited concerns over buyers who could be […] Source: WRN.com







