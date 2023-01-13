Bill would eliminate taxes on residential electricity and natural gas

State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) and Representative David Murphy (R-Greenville) have teamed up to introduce a new bill to eliminate the sales and use tax on residential electricity and natural gas. The lawmakers issued a joint statement on the bill, noting that “Wisconsin’s average residential energy rates are significantly higher than the Midwest and […] Source: WRN.com







