Bill would allow Wisconsin felons to possess antique guns
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Felons and people subject to domestic abuse restraining orders would be allowed to own antique guns under provisions in a Republican bill relaxing the state’s concealed carry regulations.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
