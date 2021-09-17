Bill would allow parents to opt kids out of sexual orientation curriculum

At the Capitol on Thursday, a hearing on legislation that would allow parents to remove their K-12 students from any program “related to sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or gender expression.” State Representative Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield) is a co-sponsor of the bill (AB-562). “When you have belief systems being subtly introduced to young, developing minds […]

