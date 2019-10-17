Bill to rename Sun Prairie post office for Captain Cory Barr advances

A bill to re-name the Sun Prairie Post Office is moving forward. A bill to name the post office for the late Sun Prairie volunteer firefighter Captain Cory Barr passed the House of Representatives Thursday. After a similar vote in July in the Senate, the bill now awaits President Trump’s signature. Barr died on July […]

