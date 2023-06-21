Bill to let pharmacists prescribe birth control passes Wisconsin Assembly

Pharmacists in Wisconsin could prescribe and dispense birth control under a bill that has passed the Republican-controlled state Assembly. The GOP-authored measure passed Wednesday with broad bipartisan support. It next heads to the Senate, where a similar measure stalled last…

