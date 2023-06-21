Bill to let pharmacists prescribe birth control passes Wisconsin Assembly
Pharmacists in Wisconsin could prescribe and dispense birth control under a bill that has passed the Republican-controlled state Assembly. The GOP-authored measure passed Wednesday with broad bipartisan support. It next heads to the Senate, where a similar measure stalled last…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Assembly passes bipartisan bill to allow pharmacists to prescribe some forms of birth...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM
The Assembly passed a bipartisan bill to allow pharmacists to prescribe some forms of birth control, though it still needs to go through the Senate.
Assembly passes phonics-based reading bill in a bipartisan vote
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 10:37 PM
A Republican co-author for the bill said he expects Evers to sign the sweeping after it got last-minute updates on Wednesday.
Assembly approves overhaul of alcohol industry over opposition from wedding barns
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM
The state Assembly passed a massive bill Wednesday to overhaul state alcohol regulations. The bill still needs to work its way through the Senate.
See photos from Titletown's Make Music Day
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM
See Tai Chi, kids' crafts and live performances from Make Music Day at Green Bay Packers' Titletown District
Speaker Robin Vos says American Family Field funding deal remains elusive
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM
Vos said Republicans have not been able to find consensus with Democrats on a package to help pay for stadium improvements the Brewers say are needed.
Wisconsin foster children often need mental health care to thrive. Why is it hard to help...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM
Removed from home, deeply traumatized, foster children often need counseling. But even with activist foster parents, it can be hard to get.
OSHA investigating death of Lambeau Field construction worker
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM
The carpenter was working in the scoreboard area of the north end of the stadium.
Some city leaders question socially inclusive housing project underway in downtown Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM
City Center Lofts will add 72 units of workforce housing in downtown Green Bay. Opponents want it moved because 24 units do not have exterior windows.
A rift within the Wisconsin Court's conservative wing boils over in handling of gender...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM
Justices Brian Hagedorn and Rebecca Bradley sparred over the court's procedures in a case involving a Madison school district gender identity policy.
