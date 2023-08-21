Bill to eliminate work permits in Wisconsin comes amid national push to loosen child labor laws
Three Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would eliminate work permits for 14- and 15-year-olds in Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Bill to eliminate work permits in Wisconsin comes amid national push to loosen child...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM
Three Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would eliminate work permits for 14- and 15-year-olds in Wisconsin.
-
To close budget gaps, UW-Parkside and UW-Platteville consider furloughs, layoffs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM
The plan comes on the heels of another campus, UW-Oshkosh, announcing layoffs and furloughs this school year.
-
WI & MN DOT request federal funding to replace Blatnik Bridge
by Bob Hague on August 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM
Wisconsin and Minnesota are pursuing federal funding to replace a key piece of infrastructure. The Blatnik Bridge carries more than 33,000 vehicles daily between Duluth and Superior. The 60-year-old span has significant structural deterioration and […]
-
Inside Waupun Correctional Institution's 'nightmare' lockdown
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM
Prisoners describe unsanitary conditions and a dearth of medical care. Experts say staffing shortages are contributing to lockdowns across the country.
-
After this Suamico house was hit 3 times in 7 years, family asks village, county to do...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM
Cornelius and June Vannieuwenhoven have lived in their house over 50 years. It was only until the last seven that vehicles started hitting their home.
-
See giant slip and slide at Green Bay's Thrill on the Hill event at Triangle Sports Area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM
Thrill on the Hill at Triangle Sports Area featured a giant slip and slide. Event proceeds will go toward making snow on the tubing hill this winter.
-
GoFundMe started for family of boy who drowned Saturday while swimming at Neshotah Beach
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM
The family of a 12-year-old boy who died after drowning in Lake Michigan Saturday while swimming at Neshotah Beach has started a GoFundMe page.
-
Wisconsin is an outlier on savings accounts for people with disabilities. That could soon...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin is the only state that has not created its own ABLE program, joined a collaboration or tasked an agency with providing information.
-
Tips for Wisconsin students to establish regular attendance in the new school year
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM
For the 2021-22 school year, roughly a quarter of all students statewide were chronically absent, according to the most current data from DPI.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.