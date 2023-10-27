Bill places costs of impounding vehicles on reckless drivers

At the Capitol, legislation would put the costs of impounding the vehicles of reckless drivers on those drivers. State Senator Andre Jacque(R-DePere) said people are fed up with reckless driving. “Being put into harm’s way on a daily basis. Sometimes unfortunately serious injuries or even death resulting.” But there’s currently a disincentive to impounding the […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.