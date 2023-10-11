Bill expands use of green warning lights on service vehicles

More trucks in Wisconsin may be ‘going green’. You already see them on snowplows. Now a bill from Representative Calvin Callahan (R – Tomahawk) would allow green warning lights on utility, telecom, and cooperative vehicles. “The lights can only be used when restoring utility services or repairing damaged infrastructure, meaning that it is reserved for […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.