Bill Circulated At Wisconsin Capitol Would Prohibit Minors From Buying E-Cigarettes
Legislation is being passed around the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly which would prohibit minors from buying e-cigarettes. Senator Andre Jacque and Representatives Janel Brandtjen and Barbara Dittrich are looking for co-sponsors of the bill. Sale of all vaping devices would be affected. Supporters say most of the time it isn’t possible to determine whether a vaping device contains tobacco. Sales of nicotine products to minors are already prohibited.
Source: WRJC.com
