Bill Aims to Manage WI Wolves by 'Not Enforcing' Federal Laws
Four Republican lawmakers say they have found a solution to controlling the growing wolf population in Wisconsin: simply don’t punish local people for breaking federal laws.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
