Bigelow, Brian Kevin Age 62 of Adams County

Brian Kevin Bigelow, born on September 12,1959, to Virginia Pauline and Richard Bigelow in Renton, Washington, was peacefully called home to God’s Kingdom on December 26th, 2021.

Brian was a beautiful soul who enjoyed life and was blessed with many gifts and an abundance of light, warmth, and conversation. Gone too soon; he had a love for the outdoors, a passion for culinary arts, and was unconditionally devoted to his family. He is survived by his 5 children: Nicole (Angel), Brandon (Cassie), Jessica (Ben), Emily (Ryan), and Andrea (Katana), his 9 grandchildren: Elise, Lydia, Erin, Eric, Justine, Adrian, Enya, Xzaviar and Kennedy, his mother, and siblings: Karen, Kathy, Sandy, Deanna, and David. He is preceded in death by his father and siblings Robert and Debbie as well as dear friends over the years. He will always be remembered as a loving father, talented chef, master craftsman and so much more to the many people who are fortunate and blessed to have him in their lives. May his memory live on forever.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com







