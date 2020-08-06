Big Ten released football schedule

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that league play will begin the first week of September and teams are scheduled to play 10 league games. Six of the games will be in division while the other four will be Big Ten crossover games. The Wisconsin Badgers will open Friday, Sept. 4 against the Indiana Hoosiers […]

Source: WRN.com







