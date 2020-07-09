Big Ten Conferences reduces schedule to conference games only

The Big Ten Conference has decided to play conference-only schedules in all fall sports, should the league be able to participate in athletic events in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Conference issued a release detailing the latest news on Thursday. Football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer […]

