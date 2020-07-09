Big Ten Conferences reduces schedule to conference games only
The Big Ten Conference has decided to play conference-only schedules in all fall sports, should the league be able to participate in athletic events in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Conference issued a release detailing the latest news on Thursday. Football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Brown County reports 43rd coronavirus death as virus activity level remains high
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 10:31 PM
The latest death came as COVID-19 cases in Brown County increased to 3,123.
-
Big Ten Conferences reduces schedule to conference games only
by Bill Scott on July 9, 2020 at 10:29 PM
The Big Ten Conference has decided to play conference-only schedules in all fall sports, should the league be able to participate in athletic events in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Conference issued a release detailing the […]
-
Abdi Ahmed, accused of killing 3 in high speed crash, weeps and prays in court as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM
Abdi Ahmed was driving 104 mph less than 2 seconds before crash that killed Jesse Saldana, Sonya Guillen and Sonya Gonzalez on Green Bay's west side.
-
Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin set two records
by Bob Hague on July 9, 2020 at 10:05 PM
Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin set two records. The Department of Health Services reported 754 new confirmed cases – a single day record – out of 13,158 tests processed in the previous 24 hours, also a record. Remember, […]
-
Big Ten conference-only decision axes Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 9:39 PM
Notre Dame was scheduled to host Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in October. Just another blow to the Green Bay economy.
-
Tailgating: Wisconsin vs. LSU
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 9:32 PM
Tailgating at the Wisconsin vs. LSU game at Lambeau Field in September 2016.
-
State Capitol building to remain closed
by WRN Contributor on July 9, 2020 at 9:19 PM
The Wisconsin State Capitol will remain closed to the public. The Wednesday announcement from Governor Tony Evers’ administration also stated that state employees will have to wear masks at all times while they are inside state facilities, […]
-
Meat-packers name JBS, Tyson in civil rights complaint over COVID-19 working conditions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 8:47 PM
Most meat processors are minorities, so making them work despite the COVID-19 pandemic was racial discrimination, says complaint against JBS, Tyson.
-
Invasive plant makes second appearance in state in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 8:06 PM
Butterfly dock has huge leaves with flowers that look like something from a children's book.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.