Big Second Half Lifts Golden Eagles to Blow Out win Over Adams-Friendship 62-37

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team started slow against the Adams-Friendship Green Devils, who were able to play feisty defense to keep things close. Mauston led only 25-22 at the break. The 2nd half was a different story as the Golden Eagles came out with high energy and they were able to outscore the Green Devils 37-15 in the second half to win the game by a final margin of 62-37. The highlight of the night was an exhilarating alley-oop slam dunk from Joe Bauer to Kyran Fitzgerald. Cade Hall led the Golden Eagles with 28 points while Joe Bauer and Kyran Fitzgerald each had 10 points. The Golden Eagles improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in South Central Conference play. Adams-Friendship got 14 points from Braedyn Quinell in the loss and Ray Scott added 10. The Green Devils fall to 2-6 on the season and 0-2 in SCC play. Mauston now has 2 weeks off before hosting Westfield on January 4th. Adams-Friendship will take on La Crosse Aquinas next Thursday night.

