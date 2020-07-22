Big 8 Conference cancels conference competition for the fall

The Big 8 Conference has voted to cancel conference competition for the fall. The league’s schools voted unanimously that conference competitions would not be held and conference champions would not be crowned.

Several school districts in the Big 8 had recently announced plans to begin the school year virtually.

Schools will be permitted to play non-conference contest, if they choose.

Here’s the full statement from the league:

The Big 8 Conference supports the fact that education based athletics is

a privilege, not a right, which requires an added level of responsibility

for those that administer them and serve as a partner in the education

of student-athletes.

When school delivery methods for the fall of 2020 are determined and

the WIAA confirms season regulations and start dates, decisions related

to athletics and extra-curriculars will be released by schools as well as

the specific plans to support student athletes and programs.

We will continue to get regular updates and guidance from local Public Health officials, DPI, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and communicate with the WIAA to make sure the correct information is released as soon as possible. The next update of timelines and

information related to the status of Big 8 athletics can be expected following the regular Big 8 meeting August 17th.

As with the past spring season and during the summer contact period, when school facilities are closed in each district, we will not hold in-person practices or workouts, or allow practice without a coach. As each district allows, to put the physical and mental well-being of our

student-athletes at the forefront we will offer sport-specific virtual coaching and workouts provided they do not require student-athletes and coaches to gather or encourage student-athletes to group together. In-person practices and workouts may be allowed to occur in parallel to the instruction model adopted by member schools and following public health

recommendations.

Since all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during current

fall season dates as scheduled, Big 8 Conference competitions will not be held and conference

champions will not be named. Passed 10-0

All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule

non-conference competitions in any fall sports, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA

and local public health officials.

Please contact your school’s athletic director for school-specific information and timelines.

Decisions regarding remaining sports during the school year will be made in a similar fashion.

Source: WRJC.com







