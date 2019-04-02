Big 7 Run 7th Inning Leads Cashton Over Necedah in Softball

The Necedah softball team was defeated by Cashton 11-7 last night. Cashton took an early 4-0 lead heading into the 5th inning. The cardinals rallied back to take a late lead but Cashton battled back to score 7 runs in the 7th inning to secure the victory. Kyra Saylor had 3 hits for the Cardinals and Mia Hansen added a triple. The Eagles were led by Faith Butzler who had 3 hits in the victory.

Source: WRJC.com





