Big 4th and 5th Inning Leads Royall past Necedah 11-0

The Royall Panthers scored 6 runs in the 4th and 5 runs in the 5th to route Necedah 11-0 Monday evening in baseball action. Royall was led offensively by Bryce Olson who went 3-3 with a pair of runs scored, Landon Kovach went 1-2 with 2 RBI’s. Nate Vieth pitched 5 shutout innings for the Panthers scattering 4 hits while striking out 8, Vieth also had 3 RBI’s at the plate helping his own cause. Riley Delconta went 2-2 for Necedah. The Cardinals drop to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action, Royall improves to 4-0 and 2-0 in Conference action.

