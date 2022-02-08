Big 2nd Half Leads New Lisbon to Victory Over North Crawford in HS Girls Basketball

The New Lisbon Rockets rallied from a two point halftime deficit to defeat North Crawford 57-33 in a high school girls’ basketball game Monday night. Libby Rogers who eclipsed the 1,000 point milestone last Friday vs Bangor led the Rockets with 18points, Kelsi Steele scored 17 and her younger sister Abby Steele added 15. New Lisbon improves to 8-13 on the season and will host Cashton on Thursday. North Crawford was led by Elizabeth Stovey who finished with a game high 21 points but the Rockets held her to just 3 points in the 2nd half behind strong defense by the Steele sisters. North Crawford drops to 2-15 on the season. New Lisbon outscored the Trojans 37-11 in the 2nd half.

