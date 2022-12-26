Biermeier, Donna M. Age 87 of Union Center
Donna M. Biermeier, age 87 years, of Union Center, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy.
She was born on February 9, 1935 to Elmer and Evelyn (Berndt) Preuss in Reedsburg and graduated from the Wonewoc High School.
Donna was united in marriage to Donald J. Biermeier on February 23, 1955 in Nashua, Iowa. They lived all their lives in the Elroy and Union Center areas.
She worked for Ray-O-Vac in Wonewoc for 42 years. Following retirement, she volunteered working at the American Legion Hall in Wonewoc. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc.
Survivors include two sons, Duane “Corky” and Dennis “Boozie” Biermeier; son-in-law, Thomas Solchenberger; several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren and a sister, Marilyn Mislevecek.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald on June 30, 2007; her Parents; daughter, Darcy Solchenberger; grandson, Malachi Schultz and brothers, Wayne and Russell Preuss.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Jacob Limpert officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
