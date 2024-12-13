Biden’s big clemency move and a prisoner swap with China: Here are the facts

After President Joe Biden announced dozens of pardons and commutations Dec. 12, critics pointed to clemency given to a Chinese man convicted in a child pornography case. That move was part of an earlier deal with China to free U.S. prisoners.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.