Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, according to official tally; recount possible

Joe Biden slightly widened his small lead in Wisconsin, according to the final tallies counties submitted to the state on Tuesday.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



